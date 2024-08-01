Photo Credit: Moshe Shai/Flash90

Israel’s National Security Council, which is part of the Prime Minister’s Office, on Thursday warned citizens traveling abroad to remain vigilant and avoid showing “Israeli and Jewish symbols” in public.

“In light of recent events, Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas (along with other parties) announced their intention to avenge the death of the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, and the head of Hezbollah’s strategic array, Fuad Shukr,” the National Security Council notice states.

Advertisement





“Jewish religious and community institutions (synagogues, Chabad houses, kosher restaurants and Israeli businesses), as well as Israeli [diplomatic] representations, are a significant target for terrorist elements and attempted attacks,” the governmental body added.

Jerusalem also urged Israelis abroad to stay away from large events and protests, in addition to avoiding the 40-plus countries and territories for which travel warnings have already been issued.

Thursday’s memo reiterated the prohibition against entering enemy countries (Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Iran and Yemen), as well as the warning against traveling to countries with the highest threat level and that do not maintain diplomatic relations with the Jewish state.

The National Security Council added that Israelis should also avoid traveling on flights that pass over the territory of those enemy and high-risk countries.

A strike by the Israeli Air Force in Beirut on Tuesday killed Fuad Shukr, a top Hezbollah leader responsible for Saturday’s rocket attack that killed 12 children in the northern town of Majdal Shams, as well as the 1983 bombing that killed more than 300 U.S. and French troops in Beirut.

Hours later, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh died when a bomb exploded at his Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps guesthouse in Tehran. Iran and Hamas have accused Jerusalem of assassinating Haniyeh, who was in the Iranian capital for the inauguration of the country’s president.

Top Iranian officials were set to meet with representatives from the regime’s terrorist proxies in Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen on Thursday to discuss retaliation against Israel, Reuters reported.

Share this article on WhatsApp: