Photo Credit: Gadi Amitun / TPS

Two Israelis were slightly injured late Wednesday afternoon in a terrorist ramming attack at the Ateret Junction on Route 465 in the Binyamin Region, according to local sources.

Both victims — a police officer and a civilian — declined evacuation for treatment at a medical center.

The Arab driver of the attacking vehicle managed to escape by driving away immediately following the incident, despite the gunfire allegedly directed at him by an individual at the scene. The attacker reportedly fled to the Arab village of Um Tzafa.

Stabbing Attack in Abu Dis Near Ma’ale Adumim, Terrorist Killed

This is the second such attack carried out against Israelis by Palestinian Authority terrorists since the morning hours; the first terrorist attacked Jews because his uncle created problems for him, and so he decided an attack on Israelis would be the solution to his personal problems.

Also earlier in the day, Hamas terrorists launched a balloon bomb across the Gaza-Israel border. It was the first time in weeks that a cluster of the brightly-colored balloons was sent flying into Israeli territory carrying an improvised explosive device (IED).

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan, with its weeks of fasting from dawn till nightfall is nearly upon us; the stress of that challenge together with the ongoing difficulty of dealing with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is creating an escalation in tension among Palestinian Authority Arabs.