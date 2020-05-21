Photo Credit: Google Maps

The IDF Spokesperson on Wednesday tweeted: “According to evidence on the ground, a suspect pointed a weapon at an Israeli vehicle and tried to shoot at its occupants. The driver of the vehicle who noticed the threat began pursuing the suspect—which included shooting, the suspect fled. There were no casualties in the incident. The incident that took place this afternoon near the village of Huwara (near Shechem).”

According to later reports, the Israeli motorist got out of his car and started chasing the Arab terrorist, shooting in the air with his weapon.

Advertisement



Reshet Bet radio on Thursday morning broadcast a call that had been made in real time by one of the hitchhikers in the Israeli vehicle, a 14-year-old boy, to the Samaria Regional Council security center.

“They tried to shoot at us in Huwara,” the boy says in the recording above. “There are shots, come quickly. We are parked in the middle of the road. He was a pedestrian, our driver was with a gun, he got out. We are in the middle of Huwara in the direction of Tapuach. Come in a hurry, we are two hitchhikers.”

Security forces searched the area in search of the fleeing, armed terrorist Wednesday. The concern is that he will attempt another attack in the near future. Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said: “We will back every citizen who uses his personal weapon to prevent danger against himself or others. The driver is a hero who prevented a catastrophe. We are not afraid of Abu Mazen (PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas) and his terrorists.”

Dagan was referring to the announcement by the PA chairman on Tuesday that he was severing the cooperation between his security forces and Israeli security forces. The indication was that in order to push his point through, Abbas is encouraging armed acts of terrorism against Israeli civilians in Judea and Samaria.