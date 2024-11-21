Photo Credit: Henri Meyer (1841–1899)

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement in response to the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC):

“The antisemitic decision of the International Criminal Court is equivalent to a modern-day Dreyfus trial—and it will end like it.

“Israel rejects with disgust the absurd and false actions and charges against it by the International Criminal Court, which is a biased and discriminatory political body.

“There is no war more just than the one that Israel has been waging in Gaza since the 7th of October, 2023, after the Hamas terror organization launched a murderous attack against it, committing the greatest massacre against the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

“The decision was made by a corrupt chief prosecutor, who is trying to save his skin from serious charges against him for sexual harassment, and by biased judges motivated by antisemitic hatred of Israel.

“That is why the prosecutor lied when he told US senators that he would not act against Israel before he visited and heard its side. That is why he abruptly canceled his visit to Israel last May, a few days after allegations of sexual harassment were raised against him, and announced his intention to issue arrest warrants for the prime minister and former defense minister.

“No anti-Israeli decision will prevent the State of Israel from protecting its citizens.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not give in to pressure, will not be deterred, and will not retreat until all the war goals that Israel set at the start of the campaign are achieved.”

