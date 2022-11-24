Photo Credit: Security Camera Footage

The Israeli Military Censor on Thursday cleared for publication that Iranian hackers managed to obtain security footage of Wednesday’s Jerusalem terror attack and post it online.

Further details about the hack remain under a gag order.

The footage was posted on the Telegram account of a hacker group called Moses’ Staff on Thursday. It showed the moment of the explosion at a bus stop at the western entrance to Jerusalem, followed by a plume of smoke and people fleeing the blast.

“For a long time, we’ve had control over all your activities. Step by step, moment after moment. This is only the edge of our control over your activities, through access to security cameras. We said in the past we will hit at a place and time when you least expect,” the hackers wrote.

It wasn’t clear who the hacked camera belonged to. Both the Israeli Police and Jerusalem Municipality denied that the footage came from any of their cameras.

One person was killed and more than 20 people were injured in the two bombings at busy Jerusalem bus stops on Wednesday morning.