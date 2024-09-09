Photo Credit: Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90

Israeli security forces arrested three members of a Palestinian Authority Arab terror cell that planned to attack Israelis “in the immediate time frame,” the Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) internal security service stated jointly on Monday night.

Police officers arrested one of the suspects after pulling him over on the busy Route 6 highway near the Horeshim interchange earlier on Monday, per the statement.

שוהה בלתי חוקי פלסטיני נעצר בכביש 6 בחשד שתכנן לבצע פיגוע, השב"כ מעורב בחקירה. כביש 6 נחסם ממחלף חורשים צפונה@Doron_Kadosh pic.twitter.com/RHKjCv1frD — גלצ (@GLZRadio) September 9, 2024

The interchange is located near several cities in Israel’s densely-populated coastal plain.

After Shin Bet officers questioned the suspects, Israeli security forces arrested two more members of the terrorist squad at their homes in Bani Na’im, a Palestinian Authority town some five miles east of Hebron in Judea.

“During a search, weapons with which they planned to carry out the attack were found in their possession,” per the official statement on Monday. “The three were transferred to the Shin Bet for further investigation.”

On Sept. 2, Israeli forces neutralized a car bomb near the entrance to the town of Ateret in Binyamin. Security officials believe that the 100-pound explosive was intended to detonate as a school bus passed by.

There were no casualties in the attempted attack, which was a “great miracle,” according to Israel Ganz, the head of the Binyamin Regional Council.

Days earlier, the Hamas terror group praised a “heroic operation” after car bombers wounded three Israelis in Judea’s Gush Etzion area.

Last month, Hamas leader abroad Khaled Mashaal called for a return to suicide attacks against Israeli civilians in Judea and Samaria.

In a video address to a terrorist summit in Istanbul, he said that “resistance operations in the West Bank are escalating despite the harsh conditions,” per CNN.

“We want to return to martyrdom operations,” he added. “This is a situation that can only be addressed by open conflict. They are fighting us with open conflict, and we are confronting them with open conflict.”

On Aug. 19, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for a failed suicide bombing in Tel Aviv. In a statement, Hamas vowed to continue to carry out suicide bombing attacks “as long as Israel continues its massacre and policy of assassinations in Gaza.”

הותר לפרסום:

העצור היום בכביש 6 – חבר חוליית מחבלים מאזור חברון, שתכננה לבצע פיגוע בטווח הזמן המיידי.

שני חברי חולייה נוספים נעצרו בביתם בכפר בני נעים, כשברשותם אמצעי הלחימה האלה pic.twitter.com/fNDG0qihf9 — Carmel Dangor כרמל דנגור (@carmeldangor) September 9, 2024

