Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Two IDF soldiers were wounded Monday in a Hezbollah combat drone attack aimed at communities along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon.

“Over the past day, three fallen aerial targets were identified in an area adjacent to Shlomi, and as a result, two IDF soldiers were lightly injured,” the IDF said in a statement.

Both soldiers were taken to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families were notified, the IDF added.

Earlier in the day, a Hezbollah combat drone attack scored a direct hit on the eighth floor of a 10-story high-rise apartment building in the northern coastal city of Nahariya, just a few buildings away from a kindergarten filled with small children. No physical injuries were reported in the attack.

IDF Chief of General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi conducted a situational assessment of the northern arena late Monday afternoon with members of the General Staff Forum following the attack on Nahariya.

Hezbollah rocket fire during the day also caused wildfires to break out near Moshav Ya’ara, in the area around Kiryat Shmona and in Shlomi.

On Monday evening, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) struck several Hezbollah military structures and an observation post used by the terrorist organization in Kfarkela, in southern Lebanon.

The IAF also struck a terrorist in the area of Tallouseh.

In addition, an IDF tank opened fire at a Hezbollah observation post spotted by Israeli ground forces in the area of Kfarchouba, also in southern Lebanon.

