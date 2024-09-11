Photo Credit: Matti Blume / Wikimedia

Below, I’ve embedded the video that made Sky News dump its presenter, Belle Donati, for your pleasure. It’s a 90-second clip from her January 27 interview with Israel’s UN ambassador Danny Danon in which Donati compared Danon’s suggestion for voluntary emigration of Gazan civilians to the Holocaust.

May I point out that this is my second report in so many weeks of blatant violations of Godwin’s law of Nazi analogies? Why don’t people listen? On September 5, I suggested that “Jewish Democrats Break Godwin’s Law, Compare Trump to History’s Worst Mass Murderer.”

According to Deadline, on Tuesday, Sky News refused to renew Donati’s contract following the Danon interview. The ambassador demanded that Donati apologize immediately, on the air, for her clearly antisemitic ideations. Sky News apologized, but Donati did not. And so, Donati was kept off the air for the duration of her contract (“Antisemite gets paid for 7 months without working?”), and now she’s gone, free to pursue her next career, perhaps working for The Daily Stormer.

OK, so, here’s the video of two people yelling at each other, one of them growing visibly more shocked with every passing second:

Sky News presenter Jonathan Samuels said shortly thereafter: “In an interview earlier today with Israeli politician Danny Danon, a Sky News presenter made a comparison between Mr. Danon’s comments on Israel’s war with Hamas and the treatment of Jewish people in the Holocaust.

“Sky News recognized the complete inappropriateness of this comparison and the offensive nature of those comments. Sky News would like to apologize unreservedly for the comparison and to Mr. Danon personally for making the comparison.”

In the exchange of shouts, Donati accused Danon of promoting ethnic cleansing in Gaza. She cited his op-ed in the Wall Street Journal. That was the point where Danon nearly lost it.

The article, titled, “The West Should Welcome Gaza Refugees,” sub-headline: “Europe and the US accepted millions who fled earlier wars,” was a masterpiece, not only because it presented a cogent and practical solution to a festering humanitarian issue, but because it was co-written with MK Ram Ben-Barak from the Yesh Atid opposition party.

Before going into politics, Ben-Barak served as deputy director of the Mossad, and director general of the Ministry of Intelligence Services and the Ministry of Strategic Affairs. His leftist credentials are impeccable: a graduate of the University of Haifa, Israel’s equivalent of UC Berkeley, and he lives with his family in Nahalal, Israel’s political Plymouth Rock (birthplace of Moshe Dayan).

In their exchange, Donati told Danon she had read his and Ben-Barak’s article, and in the same breath suggested it encouraged ethnic cleansing.

I dare you to read the article, and find there even a hint of anything but humanitarian concern and sound proposals. If Donati read it, she must be either a liar or an idiot.

You can also vote all-of-the-above.

