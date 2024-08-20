Photo Credit: Army photo by Spc. Hubert D. Delany III

Israel’s security establishment does not doubt that powerful anti-personnel mines have come to the possession of terrorist organizations in Judea and Samaria after being smuggled in through the breached border with Jordan, Kan11 News reported Monday night.

Unlike conventional mines, anti-personnel mines such as the Claymore mine may be command-detonated (fired by remote control), and are directional, shooting a wide pattern of metal balls into a kill zone. The Claymore can also be activated by a booby-trap tripwire firing system.

In recent years, cargo smuggling has been thwarted, but there are many smugglings that the security forces have not been able to thwart. The IDF estimates that the weapons seized in the thwarted smuggling operations are a “drop in the ocean” compared to the weapons that came into the hands of the terrorists in Judea and Samaria. This is even though there is an increase in the amount of IDF weapons smuggling at the Jordanian border and even though this section has been reinforced with an additional military battalion.

Israel’s security establishment has no signs that the terrorist organizations possess anti-tank missiles or other types of weapons that constitute a tiebreaker. However, it should be emphasized that this does not indicate that such weapons are not in their possession – but rather that they are not known to be in Israel.

After seizing more than 200 weapons in the past eight months, and recognizing concrete attempts to smuggle advanced weapons into Judea and Samaria, Israel Police are increasing their efforts, including the establishment of a new special unit.

“Any weapon that circulates here may eventually find its way to a terrorist attack,” warns Deputy Superintendent Niso Guetta, commander of the Yehuda region.

In 2023, 381 weapons were seized in the Judea sector––the highest figure of all police districts in Israel––153 of which were smuggled through the border with Jordan, and 16 smuggling attempts were thwarted by the security forces. In the first half of 2024, 179 weapons were seized.

Weapons smuggling can be very profitable. According to Israel Police, a handgun selling for NIS 5,000 ($1,350) in Jordan sells illegally in Israel for NIS 35,000 ($9,444). An M16 rifle selling for NIS 17,000 ($4,587) in Jordan can fetch as much as NIS 80,000 ($21,585) in Israel. And a Kalashnikov sub-machine gun costing NIS 13,000 in Jordan will bring in NIS 50,000 ($13,490) in Israel.

