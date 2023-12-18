Photo Credit: TPS

A 27-year-old Israeli woman was moderately wounded Monday morning when Palestinian Authority terrorists opened fire on the vehicle in which she was riding together with her husband and infant.

The woman sustained a double gunshot wound to the shoulder; she was taken by Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical responders in a mobile intensive care unit ambulance (MICU) to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

The attack took place at the entrance to the Jewish community of Ateret, in the Binyamin region. The terrorists also directed their fire at other vehicles passing by.

Yesha (Judea and Samaria) Council CEO Shira Livman, and her husband Israel (whose nephew Eliyakim Livman is a hostage in Gaza), were on their way to Jerusalem after paying a condolence call to the Ben Bashet family in Neve Tzuf, when Arab terrorists fired at an Israeli car in front of them, near the community of Ateret.

“We were on our way to Jerusalem after paying a condolence call to the family of Col. Yitzhak Ben Bashet HY”D who died on Dec. 14,” Livman explained.

“After we passed the community of Ateret we heard gunshots from the side of the road. Terrorists targeted a young family driving in front of us. The mother was moderately wounded in the attack, but thank God the husband and one-and-a-half-month-old baby were unharmed.

“The State of Israel, and the nations of the world must understand that in Judea and Samaria, the enemy is still trying to raise its head and attack,” Livman said.

“We are alert and see the IDF operating non-stop in all areas of Judea and Samaria, and we ask the army to continue to act with a strong hand and with all the means at their disposal.

“To our neighbors, I say especially this morning: We will not give in to terrorism. We will continue to live here and prosper in all areas in the land of our ancestors.”