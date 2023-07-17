Photo Credit: courtesy, United Hatzalah, Lev Shomron Branch

Palestinian Authority terrorists attacked a United Hatzalah emergency medical responder and her passengers as they were traveling near the Jewish community of Karnei Shomron in Samaria.

The front windshield of the vehicle in which they were traveling was smashed when the passenger’s side of the window was struck by one of the rocks hurled by the terrorists.

United Hatzalah emergency medical responders provided first aid to the injured driver and four other victims in the vehicle. The driver was hit by the rock that struck the middle of the windshield.

Miraculously, the 34-year-old medic did not lose control of the vehicle. She was taken to Meir Medical Center.

A 43-year-old man who was in the vehicle was treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

Palestinian Authority terrorists are responsible for hundreds of such attacks each month on the roads of Judea and Samaria; some of them succeed in seriously wounding their intended victims. Sometimes Jews die in such attacks.

Magen David Adom reported at around the same time that its dispatch center received a report about three vehicles coming under a hail of rocks on Route 55 near the Ma’ale Shomron intersection.

MDA staff on the highway provided medical treatment to an injured woman in an advanced stage of pregnancy after the vehicle she was traveling in was attacked by rock-throwing Palestinian Authority rioters near Azon.

The driver continued traveling as far as Ma’ale Shomron, where she was provided with initial treatment before being taken to a hospital for further tests and medical treatment.

Needless to say, the vehicle was damaged.

Not the First – or Second – Jewish Woman Attacked on Samaria Roads

Last week a gang of four Palestinian Authority terrorists hijacked a car driven by a pregnant Israeli woman in Samaria, leaving her wounded in the side of the road.

The terrorists collided with the 29-year-old victim’s vehicle near the Jewish community of Einav. When she pulled over to the side of the road, the four attackers dragged her out of the vehicle and fled with it.

In May, a vehicle driven by pregnant Israeli woman on her way home in Samaria flipped over after Palestinian Authority terrorists hurled rocks at the car.

The vehicle came under a hail of rocks as the woman was driving between the terrorist hotbed town of Huwara and her hometown of Yitzhar. She lost control of the vehicle, which flipped over and crashed.