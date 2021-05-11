Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

The IDF reported on Tuesday that during its attacks in Gaza, the head of the Islamic Jihad’s special rocket unit was eliminated.

Hamas claimed that its recent rocket barrage was the largest in its history – 137 rockets in 5 minutes.

Two Israelis were killed on Tuesday by a rocket that was part of the heavy barrage fired at Ashkelon.

Hundreds of rockets were fired throughout the day from the Gaza Strip towards Ashdod, Ashkelon, Sderot, and the Gaza Envelope.

צה”ל: בתקיפות בעזה חוסל ראש היחידה הרקטית המיוחדת של הג’יהאד האסלאמי | תיעוד@roysharon11 (צילום: דובר צה”ל) pic.twitter.com/FqJa1BCeb9 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 11, 2021

In a joint operation of the IDF and the Shin Bet, an attack was carried out on a hiding place in which senior members of the Jihad’s rocket section were staying. The head of the special rocket unit of the Islamic Jihad, Samah ‘Abd al-Mamluk, was killed.

The attack eliminated other senior activists from the rocket formation.

The Islamic Jihad announced that among those killed in the attack was Muhammad Yahya Abu al-Ata, the brother of Baha’u Abu al-‘Ata, the commander of the Northern Jihad Brigade that was eliminated in Operation Black Belt in November 2019.