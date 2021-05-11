Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90
Islamic Jihad terrorists, November 12, 2020.

The IDF reported on Tuesday that during its attacks in Gaza, the head of the Islamic Jihad’s special rocket unit was eliminated.

Hamas claimed that its recent rocket barrage was the largest in its history – 137 rockets in 5 minutes.

Advertisement

Two Israelis were killed on Tuesday by a rocket that was part of the heavy barrage fired at Ashkelon.

Hundreds of rockets were fired throughout the day from the Gaza Strip towards Ashdod, Ashkelon, Sderot, and the Gaza Envelope.

In a joint operation of the IDF and the Shin Bet, an attack was carried out on a hiding place in which senior members of the Jihad’s rocket section were staying. The head of the special rocket unit of the Islamic Jihad, Samah ‘Abd al-Mamluk, was killed.

The attack eliminated other senior activists from the rocket formation.

The Islamic Jihad announced that among those killed in the attack was Muhammad Yahya Abu al-Ata, the brother of Baha’u Abu al-‘Ata, the commander of the Northern Jihad Brigade that was eliminated in Operation Black Belt in November 2019.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleTAU Study Shows Facebook, WhatsApp, Altered Haredi Attitudes on Sexual Abuse
Next articleUS Rep. Rashida Tlaib: Al Aqsa is Holy to Muslims like ‘Temple Mount for Jews’
David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...