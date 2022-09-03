Photo Credit: Migdal Oz Security
Firebomb from Migdal Oz attack. Sept. 3, 2022

A terrorist was apprehended approaching the southern gate of Kibbutz Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion, armed with a firebomb, on Saturday evening. The terrorist was foiled by the Ravshatz, the head of Migdal Oz’s security.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman responded saying: “Tonight a terror attack was thwarted, as a young armed Arab terrorist was spotted on the community’s security cameras and was apprehended by the security patrol. I want to thank the kibbutz security personnel for their alertness in preventing the attack. We have learned that this isn’t the first time this individual was detained for a terror attempt. The fact that he isn’t behind bars shows that there is a lack of deterrence, punishment, and justice.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleJudea and Samaria: 1,200 Wanted Suspects Arrested, 200 Shooting Attacks Foiled
Next articleWoman Injured in Stone Throwing Attack at Car
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...