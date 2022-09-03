Photo Credit: Migdal Oz Security

A terrorist was apprehended approaching the southern gate of Kibbutz Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion, armed with a firebomb, on Saturday evening. The terrorist was foiled by the Ravshatz, the head of Migdal Oz’s security.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman responded saying: “Tonight a terror attack was thwarted, as a young armed Arab terrorist was spotted on the community’s security cameras and was apprehended by the security patrol. I want to thank the kibbutz security personnel for their alertness in preventing the attack. We have learned that this isn’t the first time this individual was detained for a terror attempt. The fact that he isn’t behind bars shows that there is a lack of deterrence, punishment, and justice.”