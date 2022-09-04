Photo Credit: Hatzalah without Borders

A woman was lightly injured after a block was thrown through the windshield of her car, on Saturday. The attack happened on the road near Revava and Tzomet Yakir, which is near the Arab village of Hares.

In Gush Etzion, Arabs stoned Israeli vehicles near El Hadr.

On Road 55, there was stone throwing near the Arab village of al-Funduk.

On road 465, terrorists rolled burning tire-bombs onto the road. In one of the tires was a gas canister. A bomb disposal unit dealt with the explosive device.

Two anti-Netanyahu “Crime Minister” protesters were hit by a stones in Rishon Lezion on Saturday. Numerous politicians condemned the attack on the anti-Netanyahu protesters. Interior Security Minister Bar-Lev described the stone throwing against the anti-Netanyahu protesters as an act of terrorism and said the police would reach the people who threw stones at the anti-Netanyahu protesters. He added that stones can kill, and said he instructed police to give priority to the investigation of this case.