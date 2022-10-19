Photo Credit: Matanya Reichman / TPS

Israeli police report that a security guard has been shot and wounded in a terror attack near the entrance to Ma’ale Adumim, which is located outside of Jerusalem heading towards the Dead Sea. The terrorist opened fire at two guards working at the entrance to the city on Wednesday evening. The terrorist was neutralized by the guards and is dead.

It has been confirmed that the perpetrator of Wednesday evening’s terrorist attack in Ma’ale Adumin was Udai (Uday) Tamimi – the same man wanted for committing the October 8th terrorist shooting attack that took the life of IDF Sgt. Noa Lazar near Shu’afat in northern Jerusalem. A grenade and knife was found on his body. A bomb unit is dealing with the grenade.

פיגוע ירי בכניסה למעלה אדומים . מחבל ביצע ירי לעבר המאבטחים שעמדו במחסום, מאבטח נפצע בידו , מחבל ב”ה חוסל pic.twitter.com/Qqpi23F430 — בז news (@1717Bazz) October 19, 2022

Advertisement



United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Akiva Skolnick who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed, “We were told at the scene that a terrorist opened fire at a security guard who miraculously was only injured in his hand. I treated him at the scene and then he was transported to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem in light condition and fully conscious. The terrorist was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The guard, age 24, only suffered minor injuries, is fully conscious with a hand injury. he was transported to Hadassah Ein Karem.

תיעוד מרגעי פיגוע הירי הערב לעבר מחסום מעלה אדומים, מאבטח נפצע קל, המחבל ימ”ש חוסל pic.twitter.com/LjldjeTZBS — בז news (@1717Bazz) October 19, 2022

Warning: Graphic

פותח באש וסופג מטח קליעים: חיסול המחבל הערב במעלה אדומים. pic.twitter.com/QzyIkwqTVQ — הלל ביטון רוזן | Hallel Bitton Rosen (@BittonRosen) October 19, 2022

Content from TPS was used in the report.