Scene of attempted terrorist ramming attack near Gilad Farms, Sept. 24, 2022

A Palestinian Authority Arab terrorist was neutralized Saturday when he attempted to run over a group of IDF soldiers on Saturday near the Jewish community of Havat Gilad (Gilad Farms).

The attack took place during a routine operation by IDF soldiers and Israel Police, when soldiers spotted a suspicious vehicle that began racing towards them and attempted to run them over. The terrorist rammed head-on into a police car, which sustained serious damage.

The terrorist was shot and killed by a soldier from the elite Sayeret Givati commando unit. There were no casualties to Israeli military forces, although Hebrew-language media reported one police officer with mild injuries.

“Sayeret Givati will continue to protect the people of this area,” said the soldier who first recognized the attack in progress and eliminated the threat.

