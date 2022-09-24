Photo Credit: IDF

A Palestinian Authority Arab terrorist was neutralized Saturday when he attempted to run over a group of IDF soldiers on Saturday near the Jewish community of Havat Gilad (Gilad Farms).

Our soldiers thwarted an attempted ramming attack near the city of Nablus. After spotting a vehicle attempting to run them over, a soldier fired toward the vehicle & neutralized the assailant. No IDF injuries were reported. We will continue to thwart & act against terrorism. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 24, 2022

Advertisement



The attack took place during a routine operation by IDF soldiers and Israel Police, when soldiers spotted a suspicious vehicle that began racing towards them and attempted to run them over. The terrorist rammed head-on into a police car, which sustained serious damage.

ראשוני: דיווח על נסיון דריסה של כוחות ביטחון סמוך לניידת משטרה בכביש ליד חוות גלעד.

לוחם פתח באש ופגע בנהג, לא ידוע על נפגעים מכוחותינו. — הלל ביטון רוזן | Hallel Bitton Rosen (@BittonRosen) September 24, 2022

The terrorist was shot and killed by a soldier from the elite Sayeret Givati commando unit. There were no casualties to Israeli military forces, although Hebrew-language media reported one police officer with mild injuries.

הלוחם שחיסל המחבל בנסיון פיגוע הדריסה סמוך לחוות גלעד pic.twitter.com/ZWnQfFgECn — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 24, 2022

“Sayeret Givati will continue to protect the people of this area,” said the soldier who first recognized the attack in progress and eliminated the threat.

מוקדם יותר היום ניסיון פיגוע דריסה סמוך ליישוב חוות גלעד ב- שומרון , המחבל חוסל , אין נפגעים לכוחותינו pic.twitter.com/4eB2DivByv — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 24, 2022