A week ago, on September 15th, a student was wounded in a terror-shooting at the Rauta Hesder yeshiva in the community of Carmel, which is in the Mount Hebron region. The terrorist opened fire from outside the community, a bullet penetrated a window of the yeshiva. At the time it wasn’t clear if the terrorist had infiltrated into the community or not.

The Shabak and the IDF arrested a 16-year-old Arab terrorist connected to the attack, along with the weapons used in the attack. The investigation is still ongoing.

