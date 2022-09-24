Photo Credit: Yaaov, Wikipedia / cc3

A week ago, on September 15th, a student was wounded in a terror-shooting at the Rauta Hesder yeshiva in the community of Carmel, which is in the Mount Hebron region. The terrorist opened fire from outside the community, a bullet penetrated a window of the yeshiva. At the time it wasn’t clear if the terrorist had infiltrated into the community or not.

The Shabak and the IDF arrested a 16-year-old Arab terrorist connected to the attack, along with the weapons used in the attack. The investigation is still ongoing.

תמונות נוספות מפיגוע הירי בישיבה בהר חברון, צילום דוברות הר חברון https://t.co/5M4nMhVjxY pic.twitter.com/DaFxK4nglv — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 15, 2022

