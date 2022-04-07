Photo Credit: Esty Dziubov/TPS

An Arab terrorist infiltrated the Israeli outpost of Ramat Migron in Binyamin on Thursday and violently attacked the residents, lightly injuring one of them before he was subdued.

The terrorist’s infiltration point was near a home where a woman and children were staying at the time. A resident approached the infiltrator and identified him as a suspicious individual. The terrorist assaulted the resident, strangled and beat him. Another resident who arrived at the scene managed to rescue the attacked resident, and the together, the two managed to overpower the terrorist until the security forces arrived.

The terrorist was arrested, and the residents filed a complaint with the police.

Advocate Haim Bleicher, from the Department of Victims of Terrorism at Honenu legal rights organization, stated after the incident that “this is an incident that could easily have ended in injury to a woman and children who are now at home during the Passover vacation. During this period, every Jew becomes a target for terrorism, the IDF and the authorities must provide security elements for the communities.”

Security tensions in Israel are high after a series of terror attacks in the Jerusalem area, the murder of four Israelis in Be’er Sheva, the murder of another two in Hadera by Islamist terrorists, and the latest attack in Bnei Brak which left five dead, and during the Muslim month of Ramadan, which usually spells an uptick in Muslim violence and acts of terrorism in Israel.

The country’s security establishment is bracing for violence, especially as Ramadan coincides with Passover, and following the first anniversary of Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021, which was launched by the IDF following a Hamas rocket attack on Jerusalem that began at the height of the Month of Ramadan.