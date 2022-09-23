Photo Credit: Nati Shohat/Flash90
A PA policeman. In the background is Har Bracha. December 14, 2009

Once again, shots were fired overnight at the community in Har Bracha, in the Shomron region, with bullets penetrating one of the homes. While on Wednesday night, terrorists shot over 60 bullets at the town.

In related news, on Thursday, the IDF announced they had captured four terrorists with M-16s who shot up a home in Efrat, in Gush Etzion.

Jewish Press News Desk
