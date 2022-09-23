Photo Credit: Nati Shohat/Flash90

Once again, shots were fired overnight at the community in Har Bracha, in the Shomron region, with bullets penetrating one of the homes. While on Wednesday night, terrorists shot over 60 bullets at the town.

שגרת הפיגועים בשומרון. פגיעות הירי שפגע בחלון בבית משפחה בישוב ברכה, שוב בנס ללא נפגעים בנפש https://t.co/TT1yW0kLXS pic.twitter.com/8TX5BEuuo0 — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 23, 2022

Advertisement



In related news, on Thursday, the IDF announced they had captured four terrorists with M-16s who shot up a home in Efrat, in Gush Etzion.