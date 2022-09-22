Photo Credit: IDF

Released for Publication: On July 27, a shooting attack was carried out against the town of Efrat in Gush Etzion. As a result of the shooting, one of the windows of the houses in the settlement was damaged, bullets entered the home and hit a room inside the house, and multiple bullets hit the outside of the home.

The IDF and the Shin Bet launched a hunt for the terrorists and a month and a half after the attack, four suspects were arrested in the Daheisha “refugee camp” (which is actually a neighborhood of Bethlehem) and transferred to the security forces.

In addition, three M16 type weapons were also seized which were apparently used in the shooting attack.

Arabs are still continuing their illegal construction around the borders of the town under the Fayyad plan, and residents still report hearing shooting at night.