An Israeli man was seriously wounded and several others sustained minor wounds at the start of the Sabbath on Friday evening after being attacked by a Palestinian Authority Arab mob.

The attack occurred while a Jewish shepherd was grazing his flock in an area between the Jewish community of Oz Tzion and the Arab village of Burka, in the Binyamin region.

Dozens of Arabs from Burka first threatened the shepherd and then hurled rocks, wielded clubs and shot live fireworks at him and at several local Jewish residents who came in response to his call for help.

Upon being attacked, the Jews called local security personnel.

One of the rocks hurled by an Arab thug split open the head of one of the Jewish residents, seriously wounding him.

In response, the wounded man defended himself by opening fire with his licensed, personal weapon, the Honenu organization said in a statement.

According to media reports, one Arab attacker was killed.

The Jewish victim was rushed to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery for a cerebral hemorrhage and a fractured skull. He is recovering in the intensive care unit and is currently listed in serious condition.

Police are at the victim’s bedside, and a second Jewish resident who helped evacuate the victim has been arrested, according to Honenu.

“My client was the victim of a serious attack. Through a miracle and resourcefulness he and his friends are alive,” said Honenu attorney Nati Rom.

“I call on the Shin Bet and the police to track down the Arab rioters this evening and put them behind bars. This was an attempt to murder Jews, a real lynching.

“My client acted in accordance with the law and as is required of anyone who holds a licensed firearm: to protect his life and the lives of other civilians.”