The Israeli government has decided to end the requirement that all passengers and crew aboard international flights wear masks as of May 23, 2022. The decision is subject to the approval of the Knesset.

The mask mandate has been in effect for almost 2 years due to the Covid crisis.

The mask mandate will be ended for both incoming and outgoing flights.

The decision was made by Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz who agreed with the director general of his office, Prof. Nachman Ash, and senior officials of the ministry, Dr. Elrai-Price, and Prof. Zarqa, not to extend the mandate.