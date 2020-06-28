Photo Credit: Flash90

The Israel Airports Authority has informed all airlines that the COVID-19 restrictions for passengers entering the country are being extended for an additional month.

The ban on foreigners arriving at Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion International Airport—and requirement for Israelis returning from abroad to self-quarantine for 14 days—was scheduled to expire on July 1, but will now continue until August 1, amid a rise in coronavirus infection in Israel and other countries.

Advertisement



Some carriers, such as United Airlines and Ethiopian Airlines, continued flying to Israel throughout the pandemic, however. Others, such as Turkish Airlines and Wizz Air, have resumed flights to and from Israel, with destinations including London, Vienna, Budapest and Bucharest, Globes reported on Saturday.

According to the report, Israeli airlines El Al and Israir have not resumed full operations, but have conducted flights based on demand, while Arkia completely ceased all flights.

Israeli citizens are barred entry from several European countries at this stage of the coronavirus crisis, but are allowed to enter Britain on condition that they self- quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.