Home Travel Where Am I Where Am I: Free at Last TravelWhere Am I Where Am I: Free at Last By Jewish Press Staff - 8 Iyyar 5782 – May 9, 2022 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter <noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/news/travel-news/where-am-i/where-am-i-free-at-last/2022/05/09/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/news/travel-news/where-am-i/where-am-i-free-at-last/2022/05/09/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;"></noscript></noscript>tweet Photo Credit: Moshe Shai/Flash90 Advertisement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Archaeology Diver Discovers 900-Year-Old Crusaders Sword off Haifa Beach Israel Northern Israel Flooded: 60mm in a Few Hours Photo of the Day D-Day on Atlit Beach Facebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Headlines Israeli Arabs Israel Returns Bodies of Hadera Murderers to Families in Umm al-Fahm Terrorism Israeli Police Officer Wounded, Terrorist Neutralized in Jerusalem Stabbing Attack Latest News Stories Health and Medicine Woman, 86, Collapses before Daughter, Granddaughter, Revived by EMTs Government Government to Submit Law Permitting Facial Recognition Cameras in Public Spaces Where Am I Where Am I: Free at Last Israeli Arabs Israel Returns Bodies of Hadera Murderers to Families in Umm al-Fahm Business and Economy Saudi Arabia to Invest Millions of Dollars in Israeli Start-Ups Jewish Erdan: Israel’s Global Position is Improving News Briefs News Briefs High Court Finally Rules Illegal Arab Mt. Hebron Settlement Must Go IDF & Security Israel Reopens Crossings to Palestinian Authority, Except for Residents of Elad Terrorists’ Village Sponsored Post You Are the Best Mother in the World! Sponsored Posts Hadassah Bay Recommended Today Government Government to Submit Law Permitting Facial Recognition Cameras in Public Spaces International Conflicts Ukraine Reports Sinking Another Russian Ship in Black Sea Israel Knesset About to Vote on Istanbul Convention Trojan Horse that Undermines Israel’s Immigration Policies Hamas Former Gaza Division Commander: Must Eliminate Yahya Sinwar Something Random from the Week It Is NOT Israel Independence Day But Israel REESTABLISHMENT Day FirstOneThrough Paul Gherkin