Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

109 House Members, including Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Foreign Affairs Committee Republican Leader Michael McCaul (R-Texas), Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), David Kustoff (R-Tenn), and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), on Monday sent a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirming their support for the US-Israel alliance and committing to support Israel’s right to make sovereign decisions to ensure defensible borders.

See full text of the letter below:

Dear Prime Minister Netanyahu: We write to reaffirm the unshakeable alliance between the United States and Israel, to emphasize that Israel has the right to make sovereign decisions independent of outside pressure, and to express our support for you as you make such decisions in your capacity as Israel’s democratically-elected prime minister. We are aware of and deeply concerned by threats being expressed by some to retaliate against Israel as it makes decisions to ensure defensible borders. It is shortsighted to threaten relations with Israel, a long-time friend and critical ally that shares our democratic values. We support the Trump administration’s engagement with Israel on the Vision for Peace Plan, which was based on the critical premise that Israel should never be forced to compromise its security. We assure you that we will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Israel and oppose any effort to apply pressure. As you know well, the Palestinians have rejected Israel’s bids for peace time and again and have shunned the Trump administration’s efforts to bring peace to the conflict since the administration’s earliest days, even before the President’s vision was unveiled. The Trump administration’s new approach offers the promise of success where past efforts have failed, recognizing Israel’s vital national and security interests while providing for a fair and reasonable compromise with the Palestinians, should Palestinian leadership opt finally to prioritize peace. It is our hope that this plan brings peace, security, and prosperity to a region that has long endured conflict. As dedicated friends of the Jewish state, we reaffirm our steadfast commitment to the relationship between our two nations and Israel’s right to sovereignty and defensible borders.

Rep. Kustoff issued a statement saying, “The United States and Israel have an unshakeable alliance and this letter reaffirms the United States’ commitment to Israel and her ability to make sovereign decisions. I was proud to lead this letter with my Republican colleagues, and it is my hope that President Donald Trump’s Peace Plan will help bring prosperity and security to our great friend and ally, Israel, and the entire region.”