(JNS) Anti-Israel protesters interrupted U.S. President Joe Biden’s 30-minute campaign speech on Monday at the African Methodist Episcopal church Mother Emanuel, in Charleston, S.C., which was the site of a 2015 mass shooting hate crime, in which nine people were killed.

“If you really care about the lives lost here, then you should honor the lives lost and call for a ceasefire in Palestine,” a small group of protesters yelled, about seven-and-a-half minutes into Biden’s remarks. They then chanted “Ceasefire now,” before being removed from the more than 200-year-old church.

“That’s all right,” Biden said, as many took to their feet and chanted, “Four more years.”

“I’ve been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza,” Biden told the audience. “I’m using all that I can to do that. But I understand the passion.”

