Photo Credit: Broward Sheriff's Office

The FBI announced on Tuesday the arrest of Paul Miller, 32, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for allegedly being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The arrest followed an indictment by a federal grand jury on possessing a gun on January 17, 2018, in Broward County while being a convicted felon. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison if found guilty.

But according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Miller is a lot more than just a convict with an illegal firearm. Why this boy is a full-blown neo-Nazi. Miller’s social media accounts support hatred of Jews and an armed conflict. He posted videos on Bitchute showing him brandishing weapons and heckling complete strangers with Nazi flags hanging behind him.

Advertisement



According to the Sun-Sentinel, in one video Miller posted on Bitchute on Dec. 2, 2020, he is holding a pistol and declaring, “I am armed to the teeth tonight. … I have two new guns,” after which he says, “I hate the Jews. I want to gas ‘em.” Someone asks, “You gotta army?” and Miller says, “I’m trying to build one.”

In another video, Miller relates the story of his radicalization—while waving Nazi flags. He says he turned neo-Nazi after receiving a beating from Antifa members outside the New York Republican Party’s headquarters on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in October 2018.

The Anti-Defamation League said Miller is “a Florida-based white supremacist from New Jersey, who regularly uses racial slurs and racist jokes while harassing Omegle users dressed as supervillain comic book characters The Riddler and The Joker.”