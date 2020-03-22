Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into self-quarantine, her spokesperson announced Sunday, after she was informed that a doctor with whom she was in contact on Friday had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Spokesperson Steffen Seibert said the Chancellor was informed of the doctor’s status just after she had announced a raft of nationwide measures aimed at limiting contact between people to hopefully stem the wave of infections from the coronavirus.

Among the measures — all of which are mandatory and are in force for an initial two week period — is a ban on more than two people meeting together, although there are exceptions for families. People who do not live together must maintain a minimum distance in public of 1.5 meters between each other.

All restaurants, cafes and service providers in Germany where a two-meter distance between people is not possible, must close. Companies in the country are being required to observe hygiene regulations for their employees.

German Police will be enforcing the restrictions, Merkel said. “No one wished for these restrictions,” she was quoted as saying, according to DW. “I am convinced they will carry us through these difficult times.”