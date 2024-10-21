Photo Credit: US Institute of Peace

US Middle East envoy Amos Hochstein told reporters Monday afternoon that his talks with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain el-Tineh were “very constructive.”

Hochstein, who arrived in Lebanon earlier in the day, said the US is working with Lebanon and Israel on a “formula that brings an end to this conflict once and for all.”

The American diplomat emphasized that it will be necessary to create a “new mechanism” to prevent further conflict.

Speaking at a news conference following his meeting with Berri, Hochstein noted that Resolution 1701 “was successful at ending the war in 2006, but we must be honest that nobody did anything to implement it. The lack of implementation over those years contributed to the conflict that we are in today.”

Hochstein added that the world will stand by Lebanon and its leaders “if they make the brave and hard choices that are required at this time.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to arrive in Israel on Tuesday for talks as well.

“The Secretary will also discuss the need to reach a diplomatic resolution to the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah that fully implements UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and allows civilians on both sides of the Blue Line to return to their homes,” according to State Department spokesperson Matt Miller.

Israeli ground forces have, since October 1, worked to dismantle 18 years’ worth of terrorist infrastructure, stockpiled weapons and subterranean tunnels built by Iran’s proxy Hezbollah with the aim of carrying out an “Oct. 7-style” attack in northern Israel.

Israel previously occupied southern Lebanon from the 1982 First Lebanon War (Operation Peace for Galilee) until 2000, when then-Prime Minister Ehud Barak withdrew Israeli forces from the South Lebanon Security Zone intended to protect northern Israel from further terrorist attacks.

