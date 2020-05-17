Photo Credit: Rep. Ben Carpenter's Facebook page

Rep. Ben Carpenter, a Republican Member of the Alaska House of Representatives since 2019, on Friday sent an email message to 40 fellow members saying: “How about an arm band that won’t fall off like a sticker will?” Jeff Landfield of the Alaska Landmine reported Friday.

That was sarcastic enough, but then the lawmaker from Nikiski took his joke a step too far, when he asked: “If my sticker falls off, do I get a new one or do I get public shaming too? Are the stickers available as a yellow Star of David?”

Alaska House Member Grier Hayden Hopkins, a Democrat and a Jew, emailed back, cc’ing the entire House: “Ben, This is disgusting. Keep your Holocaust jokes to yourself.”

And Rep. Andy Josephson, D-Anchorage, another Jewish lawmaker, said, “I don’t think a tag that we’re cleared to enter the building is akin to being shipped to a concentration camp. It’s more akin to needing a boarding pass when you get through TSA. This is that.”

Before we move on, you probably didn’t know that out of Alaska’s state legislature, which is a bicameral institution consisting of the 40-member Alaska House of Representatives (lower house) and the 20-member Alaska Senate (upper house), nine (9) members are Jewish? Here the full list of the frozen chosen: Ethan Berkowitz, Les Gara, Max Gruenberg, Clark Gruening, David Guttenberg, Grier Hopkins, Andy Josephson, Jesse Kiehl, and Jay Ramras.

Talk about being one Jew short of a minyan…

Later, Carpenter was supported by fellow Republican Sarah Vance, of Homer, who wrote Hopkins: “We should all be concerned about the implications of being labeled as ‘non compliant’ or wearing a badge of ‘compliance.’”

Or, alternatively, we ahould all be concerned about not dying from a pandemic which by early June will have killed 100,000 Americans.

