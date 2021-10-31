Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

A cyberattack last Tuesday targeted Iran’s fuel delivery systems, Brigadier General Gholam Reza Jalali, chief of the Civil Defense Organization of Iran, told Tasnim on Sunday. He said the attack was very complicated and difficult to block and accused “the Americans and Zionists” of being “definitely behind the attack” that paralyzed Iran’s gas stations.

“From our point of view, this attack has definitely been carried out by the Americans and the Zionists,” Jalali said in a televised interview on Saturday.

He noted that “if the attack had taken place in the hardware layer, there would have been a need for infiltration,” meaning either the company that has manufactured the software would have been responsible or a disrupting piece of equipment would have to be installed to make the attack possible.

Iran’s news agencies reported on Tuesday that long lines had formed in front of gas stations in the country’s large cities. The situation was helped somewhat after the Oil Ministry sent out fuel trucks to many locations to alleviate the pressure.

According to Tasnim, citing Jalali, about 30% of Iran’s gas stationed resumed their offline service within three hours from the attack and another 30% some 12 hours after the attack. 40% of the gas stations continued to face difficulties serving their motorists.