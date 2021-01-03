Photo Credit: Defense Ministry Spokesperson's Office

Over the weekend, the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), part of the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) of Israel’s Defense Ministry, delivered the second of two Iron Dome Defense System batteries to the US Army.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said: “The delivery of the Iron Dome to the US Army once again demonstrates the close relations between the Israel Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense, the effectiveness of the system against various threats, and the excellent technological capabilities of Israeli industries. I am confident that the system will assist the US Army in protecting American troops from ballistic and airborne threats as well as from developing threats in the areas where US troops are deployed on various missions.”

In August 2019, the United States and Israel signed an agreement for the procurement of two Iron Dome Defense System batteries (IDDS-A). The first battery was delivered last September and is already undergoing a process of implementation in the US. The second battery was delivered per the agreement and project schedule.

These batteries will be employed in the defense of US troops against a variety of ballistic and aerial threats.

The prime contractor for the development and production of the Iron Dome is Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. The MMR radar is developed by ELTA, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), and the command and control system (BMC), is developed by mPrest. The Iron Dome is an integral part of Israel’s multi-layered defense array developed by the IMDO. The defense array includes the Iron Dome, David’s Sling, Arrow-2, and Arrow-3 weapon systems.