The GOP National Convention kicks off Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to choose the party’s presidential candidate ahead of the elections this November.

Traditionally, the presidential candidate chooses the vice-presidential candidate.

This time around, the first is already a foregone conclusion and the second remains a mystery for now.

Former President Donald J. Trump has long had a lock on the GOP nomination, and he has held back on announcing his choice for a running mate. Trump is expected to make the announcement by Monday night, the first night of the week-long convention.

The mystery vice presidential candidate is set to address the convention delegates on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the party will formally declare the 45th US president to once again be the GOP candidate for president.

Trump has announced that he will not allow the attempt on his life this past Saturday evening — resulting in a gunshot wound to the upper portion of his right ear — to delay or otherwise change the convention schedule.

An important event on that schedule is the ratification of the party’s platform, the blueprint for a 2025-2029 Trump Administration, should the Republicans win the election.

Interestingly, Israel is the only country explicitly mentioned in the 16-page document for US support; Chapter 10 reveals the GOP’s foreign relations vision.

“We will stand with Israel and seek peace in the Middle East,” the document says, according to a report Monday by Israel Hayom.

During his previous term as president, Trump was a strong supporter of Israel. He became the US leader who finally, after decades, fulfilled the promise of US legislation to move the country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

In fact, Trump went further, bluntly declaring Jerusalem to be the capital of the State of Israel — a move avoided by prior administrations — and formally recognizing the Golan Heights to be Israeli territory.

Trump also was responsible for brokering the historic Abraham Accords that built the iconic “circle of peace” between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

At its core, the platform reflects Trump and his team’s commitment to fortify America internally and externally, restore fiscal balance, curb illegal immigration, champion family values, and address other key issues.

If elected, Trump and his team intend to expand on the Abraham Accords, adding more Arab states to the circle of peace. “We will rebuild our Alliance Network in the Region to ensure a future of Peace, Stability, and Prosperity,” the platform states.

Israel is not, however, expected to fully fund its defense expenses.

“Republicans will strengthen Alliances by ensuring that our Allies must meet their obligations to invest in our Common Defense and by restoring Peace to Europe,” says the platform about America’s NATO allies. This does not apply to Israel, which in any case is not a member of NATO, although the Jewish State does cooperate with the alliance.

Another foreign policy aspect highlighted in the platform is the Republican commitment to “peace through strength.” The document also states the party’s goal of building an American Iron Dome aerial defense system during Trump’s term.

“The Biden administration’s weak Foreign Policy has made us less safe and a laughingstock all over the World.

“The Republican Plan is to return Peace through Strength, rebuilding our Military and Alliances, countering China, defeating terrorism, building an Iron Dome Missile Defense Shield, promoting American Values, securing our Homeland and Borders, and reviving our Defense Industrial Base.

“We will build a Military bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. Our full commitment is to protecting America and ensuring a safe and prosperous future for all.”

Ariel Kahana and Israel Hayom contributed to this report.

