Photo Credit: IDF

A commander in the Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist army was eliminated Monday afternoon in a targeted air strike along the Lebanese-Syrian border, according to multiple reports.

#Lebanonnews: On Monday, a car was targeted near the Lebanese-Syrian border. No additional details are available yet about the recent incident.#Lebanon #Syriahttps://t.co/mozw7LtYL6 — LBCI Lebanon English (@LBCI_News_EN) July 15, 2024

The alleged Israeli drone strike targeted a BMW X5 in which two people were riding near the Syrian town of as-Saboura, near the border with Lebanon.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a vehicle with a Lebanese license plate exploded near Al-Masna’a Crossing at the borders between Syria and Lebanon.

This is the second targeted air strike in the area in less than two weeks.

On July 9, Israel assassinated senior arms importer Yasser Nimer Qarnabash “Amin,” (also known as Abu Fadal or Hajj Amin) a former bodyguard to Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

Qarnabash was in charge of transferring weapons from Iran via Syria to the terrorist organization in Lebanon, and was the commander of Hezbollah’s operations in Marjaayoun in 2000.

The terrorist was eliminated in an air strike that targeted his car on the Damascus-Beirut highway.

One of the targets of the attack was Mohammed Bara’a, a senior Hezbollah figure who was close to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, according to Israel’s Channel 12 News.

The second man in the targeted vehicle was Bara’a Katerji, a prominent Syrian businessman, according to several sources who spoke with the Reuters news agency.

