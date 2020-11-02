Photo Credit: Hebron Hills Regional Council Spokesperson.

A group of political leaders representing the Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria gathered in Hebron this morning outside the Cave of the Patriarchs for a prayer session wishing U.S. President Donald Trump success in tomorrow’s presidential election.

Yishai Fleisher, international spokesperson for the Jewish community in Hebron, served as the MC for the event. In attendance were Yisrael Ganz, mayor of the Benjamin Regional Council, Yochai Damri, mayor of the Mount Hebron Regional Council, Eliyahu Liebman, mayor of Kiryat Arba, Rabbi Hillel Horovitz, mayor of the Jewish community of Hebron Municipality and Shlomo Ne’eman, head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, among others.

Ne’eman told reporters, “Today we held a special prayer session in the city of our forefathers in order to strengthen U.S. President Donald Trump, a lover of Israel, who works for the communities in Judea and Samaria. In his first term, we obtained unprecedented approvals from the U.S. administration led by Trump, after painful building freezes by his predecessor. We also witnessed the relocation of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem. Trump is a president who cares about the State of Israel and it is important for us that he continues for another term.”

Also in attendance was Marc Zell, chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel and vice president and general counsel of Republicans Overseas (worldwide). He told JNS, “The purpose of the event was to offer prayers of thanksgiving, encouragement and success to President Trump, at a place which plays a central role in our weekly Torah readings this time of year [from the book of Genesis] and which plays a central role in the history of the Jewish People in the land of Israel.”

Yishai Fleisher, international spokesperson for the Jewish community in Hebron, who served as the emcee for the event, told JNS, “The Middle East region has benefited from the Trump Administration’s policies and so to have the heartland regions of Judea and Samaria, which were recognized as legal by the Pompeo Doctrine. It is only fitting that local governors thank the U.S. President and pray for his success at the Tomb of the Patriarch Abraham in Hebron—the namesake of the Abraham Accords that are now heralding regional realignment and prosperity.”