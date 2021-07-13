Photo Credit: Facebook profile photo
Congregation Chabad of Poway

A California judge ruled that victims of the April 2019 shooting at Chabad of Poway outside of San Diego can sue the manufacturer of a semiautomatic rifle and the gun shop that sold it to the murderer, reported The San Francisco Chronicle.

Superior Court Judge Kenneth Medel said on Wednesday that the victims and families have a case against Smith & Wesson, the largest gunmaker in the United States, for knowing its AR-15 rifle could be easily made into an assault weapon, which is against state law.

Advertisement

Medel said the gunmaker negligently marketed its rifle to youth on social media.

The judge also said the gun shop in San Diego could be sued for selling the weapon to John Earnest, the man who used the rifle to shoot at worshippers during Passover morning services in 2019 since he was 19 at the time and did not meet the 21-year minimum age requirement for ownership.

Earnest was charged last year with murder for killing congregant Lori Gilbert-Kaye, 60, and wounding three people, including senior Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleLonely at the Top: PM Bennett at the Knesset Plenum
Next articleIsraeli Air Force Leads First International Drone Exercise
JNS News Service
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...