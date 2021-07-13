Flash90 photographer Olivier Fitoussi brings us this study of Israel’s new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, all alone at the government’s table in the House, doing whatever it is prime ministers do, undisturbed and quite self contained. The images were shot on Monday, one month after Bennett had taken office.
