Mossad Director David Barnea, yesterday met on Friday (March 8) with CIA Director William Burns in a last-ditch effort to advance a deal for the release of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza before the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

“At this stage, Hamas is holding to its position as if it was uninterested in a deal and is striving to ignite the region during Ramadan at the expense of the Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement following the meeting.

“It should be emphasized that the contacts and cooperation with the mediators are ongoing in an effort to narrow the gaps and advance agreements.”

Last week, Israel’s National Security Council issued a warning to Israelis planning to travel abroad that Islamist terrorists will be ramping up their efforts to carry out attacks during their upcoming holiday.

The month of Ramadan – which has unique religious significance in the Islamic world – begins on Sunday March 10 and lasts through April 8 this year.

“During this period, there will be increased incitement and calls by radical Islamic elements (especially Global Jihad organizations such as ISIS and Al-Qaida) to carry out attacks,” the NSC warned.

“The National Security Council (NSC) estimates that the terrorist organizations are expected to utilize the Swords of Iron War and tension surrounding the Temple Mount and the Al-Aqsa Mosque to spur militants and supporters to attack Israeli and Western targets.

“Hamas and Islamic Jihad have already called for attacks on Israelis during Ramadan, including overseas.”