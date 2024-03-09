Photo Credit: Lee Roberts/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to create a pier in Gaza, through which to deliver aid, will line the pockets of terrorists, according to the chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

The president aims to use “hard-earned money to build a port in Gaza” that “will only fast-track U.S. taxpayer-funded aid into the hands of terrorists, such as Hamas, and put U.S. service members’ lives at risk,” stated Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the committee chair, on Thursday.

Biden announced the plan during his State of the Union address on Thursday night.

“Just this morning, I met with the USAID inspector general, who cautioned any aid going to Gaza or the West Bank has a high-risk for potential diversion and misuse of U.S. funded assistance,” Comer said.

“The House Oversight Committee has been sounding the alarm about U.S. aid to Gaza falling into the hands of terror groups, but it is falling on deaf ears with President Biden and his administration,” he added.

“The fact that this announcement will come during tonight’s State of the Union address says it all,” Comer stated. “President Biden cares more about appeasing the radical left then helping our ally Israel and protecting U.S. taxpayer dollars.”

