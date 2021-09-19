Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Israel’s Ambassador to the US and United Nations Gilad Erdan has accused Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of legitimizing Hamas’ “attacks against innocent civilians, as well as anti-Semitic lies,” after she called for an arms boycott on Israel.

Ocasio-Cortez announced Friday that she introduced seven amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the annual budget and expenditures of the US Department of Defense, including the blocking of specific US weapons transactions to the Israeli government “over the bombing of Palestinian civilians, and media centers.”

Advertisement



She may be referring to the Israeli Air Force (IAF) bombing of a building housing the Associated Press’ (AP) Gaza bureau in May during Operation Guardian of the Walls, because it was serving Hamas terrorists who were developing technology to jam Israel’s Iron Dome aerial defense system.

The building that was bombed housed Hamas military intelligence offices, its research and technological development department, and technological systems that enabled terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens.

Responding to the amendment, Erdan said he “would expect a Congressperson to understand that Israel is defending its citizens against Hamas, a designated terrorist organization.

“Your amendment further legitimizes their heinous attacks against innocent civilians, as well as anti-Semitic lies,” he charged.

“Israel and the US have a strategic alliance, critical to the security of our two countries. Israel is a world leader in the fight against terrorism, and our partnership has helped prevent terrorist attacks against American citizens many times in the past,” he pointed out.

Ocasio-Cortez, a staunch supporter of the international Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) economic war on Israel, has previously urged Congress to cut US aid to Israel, but to no avail.

The US provides Israel with $3.8 billion in military aid annually, following a 10-year agreement led by former President Barack Obama.