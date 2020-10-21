Photo Credit: Screenshot from Twitter

Michael Doran is an American analyst of the international politics of the Middle East and a Senior Fellow at the Hudson Institute. But his October 21 tweet is less about his professional expertise and more about his general understanding of the Middle East.

The video below was taken from a CCTV camera, presumably in midtown Manhattan. The Jewish man being yelled at is at the bottom left of the picture. We apologize for the clipped expletive in the text.

She screams at the chasidic Jew,

“Jew, where’s your Ef-ing mask!” But she’s so intent on harassing the Jew, that she doesn’t watch where she’s going, and rear ends the car in front of her. Which only proves that people who don’t wear masks are endangering public health. pic.twitter.com/ai2Ai58Bl0 — Mike (@Doranimated) October 21, 2020

Advertisement

