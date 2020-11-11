Photo Credit: Screenshot

Brian Maiorana was apparently in a foul mood on Sunday following the media’s Joe Biden coronation, which threw him into a violent tantrum on social media, according to federal prosecutors.

Maiorana, 54, referenced The Turner Diaries, a 1978 novel by neo-Nazi William Luther Pierce about a violent revolution in the United States leading to the extermination of Blacks and Jews – and announced that he was going to “blow up” an FBI building. He also made a reference to “the Jew Senator from Jew York,” better known as Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

“As‌ ‌the‌ ‌Jew‌ ‌Senator‌ ‌from‌ ‌Jew‌ ‌York‌ ‌said,‌ ‌‘nothing‌ ‌is‌ ‌off‌ ‌the‌ ‌table,’”‌ Maiorana ‌posted on Nov. 8,‌ lending a very violent interpretation to ‌Schumer’s statement about packing‌‌ ‌the‌ ‌Supreme‌ ‌Court‌.‌

“The‌ ‌Turner‌ ‌Diaries‌ ‌must‌ ‌come‌ ‌to‌ ‌life.‌ ‌We‌ ‌blow‌ ‌up‌ ‌the‌ ‌FBI‌ ‌building‌ ‌for‌ ‌real.‌ ‌All‌ ‌the‌ ‌alphabet‌ ‌agencies‌ ‌assassination‌ ‌will‌ ‌become‌ ‌the‌ ‌new‌ ‌normal‌ ‌now…that‌ ‌the‌ ‌electoral‌ ‌process‌ ‌is‌ ‌finished,”‌ ‌he‌ ‌wrote.‌ ‌ ‌

According to prosecutors, Maiorana also used the pseudonym “Proud Patriot Sailor” to post violent messages on mymilitia.com, where neo-Nazis go to meet and greet. Mymilitia.com also offers a kind of yellow pages with a few hundred militias who are already active and happy to accept fresh Aryans.

And so, at 6:30 Tuesday morning, the FBI raided Maiorana’s home on Staten Island and arrested him. He was charged with making threatening interstate communications, and on Tuesday evening a magistrate judge in Brooklyn federal court ordered him detained pending a bail hearing.

Seth DuCharme, acting United States attorney in Brooklyn, issued a statement saying “the Department of Justice will not stand idly by when people like the defendant allegedly threaten to kill elected officials, lawful protesters and law enforcement simply because of animus towards the outcome of an election. Americans have a constitutional right to voice their opinions, but this office will not tolerate violence or threats of violence used to intimidate others with whom they disagree.”

According to the prosecutors, Maiorana was barred from owning firearms after a 2007 sexual assault conviction in Pennsylvania. But it appears that the raid of his house yielded a semiautomatic pistol, parts for a .22 caliber pistol, a Taser, a crossbow, and an expandable baton.

It’s not clear if the FBI raid found a copy of The Turner Diaries, but they did find a book titled “The Anti-Government Movement Guidebook,” as well as a skull mask used by right-wing extremists.

The Anti-Government Movement Guidebook is not a self-help book about toppling the government, but rather a 1999 publication of The National Center for State Courts about “The Rise of Common Law Courts in the United States: An Examination of the Movement, The Potential Impact on the Judiciary, and How the States Could Respond.”

But in a pinch, it probably could be a self-help book for militia wannabes.