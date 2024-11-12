Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Rockland County teen has become the first casualty of the ongoing Jennings Creek wildfire that is blazing its way along the New York-New Jersey line.

New York State Parks aide Dariel Vasquez, 18, was helping firefighters at the scene on Saturday when a burning tree fell on him, killing him instantly.

The wildfire, which began Saturday, spanned more than 5,000 acres – about 4.7 square miles — by Monday afternoon, blazing its way along the border between Orange County, New York and Passaic County, New Jersey, according to the New York Forest Fire Service.

NOW: Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford NJ continues pic.twitter.com/sSzKQOiv27 — Oliya Scootercaster ? (@ScooterCasterNY) November 12, 2024

Smoke from the flames is triggering air quality alerts across the Northeast, including in New York, where an air quality health advisory said the air was “unhealthy” in parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn. A thick haze was seen covering the skyline on Sunday.

Dangerous air quality hit New York City on Saturday as smoke from Northeast brush fires led to an Air Quality Health Advisory and a haze covering the skyline. pic.twitter.com/1uIiTy1QVy — AccuWeather (@accuweather) November 9, 2024

Dry weather conditions and a drought that has taken hold in the region are exacerbating the situation.

New York and New Jersey forest services are coordinating their efforts to fight the fire.

Firefighters had achieved about 20 percent containment of the fire by Sunday night, but at least 25 buildings remained under threat, including eight historic buildings in New Jersey’s Long Pond Ironworks State Park.

Jennings Creek Wildfire scorches 5,000 acres in New York, New Jersey https://t.co/TLzB9KaRms pic.twitter.com/SuJhuwqzPt — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) November 11, 2024

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said numerous residents living near the fire have complied with voluntary evacuations.

“We had about 40 homes and residents that move out voluntarily, we really didn’t have to encourage them too much because they saw out their windows a major firestorm coming their way,” Neuhaus told WABC News.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

