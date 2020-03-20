Photo Credit: Pixabay / geralt

The New York Stock Exchange is moving to all-electronic trading beginning this coming Monday, according to a report Thursday by CBS TV News, quoting Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Inc., owner of the exchange. So far, it’s a temporary measure.

One person who was trading on the floor tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, leading to the floor being closed.

A second person was found to have a raised temperature during screening prior to entry to the building; he was turned away and not allowed into the building.

The market, however, is not closing, NYSE emphasized, and trading remains open.

