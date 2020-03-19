Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Israel’s Health Ministry has confirmed that as of 10 pm local time, there were 677 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus diagnosed in the State of Israel on Thursday evening.

The figure skyrocketed by almost 100 cases in a four-hour span from 6 pm, when there were 573 cases of the virus diagnosed in the state, according to the Health Ministry.

Of those, six patients were listed in critical condition. Most of the others diagnosed with the illness are contending with mild symptoms, although 13 Israelis are wrestling with moderate symptoms and are listed in fair condition.

According to the ministry, 14 Israelis have recovered so far.

Barely 24 hours earlier, on Wednesday, 433 Israelis were diagnosed with the virus.