Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
COVID-19 new coronavirus test sample

Israel’s Health Ministry has confirmed that as of 10 pm local time, there were 677 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus diagnosed in the State of Israel on Thursday evening.

The figure skyrocketed by almost 100 cases in a four-hour span from 6 pm, when there were 573 cases of the virus diagnosed in the state, according to the Health Ministry.

Advertisement

Of those, six patients were listed in critical condition. Most of the others diagnosed with the illness are contending with mild symptoms, although 13 Israelis are wrestling with moderate symptoms and are listed in fair condition.

According to the ministry, 14 Israelis have recovered so far.

Barely 24 hours earlier, on Wednesday, 433 Israelis were diagnosed with the virus.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleQ & A: Saying ‘Amen’ Right Before Shema (Conclusion)
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...