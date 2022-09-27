Photo Credit: Amos Hochstein / Twitter profile
US President Joe Biden and his energy envoy, Amos Hochstein

Lebanon expects to receive a written offer within days from US energy envoy Amos Hochstein on a deal to delineate a maritime border with Israel, according to the office of the Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

“US mediator Amos Hochstein’s written offer on the maritime border demarcation is expected to be sent to Ba’abda Palace before the end of this week,” the statement said.

The US envoy has been brokering talks over the maritime border between the two countries for more than a year.

A US embassy official told Reuters that Hochstein was continuing “his robust engagement to bring the maritime boundary discussions to a close”.

Aoun was briefed by deputy parliament speaker Elias bou Sa’ab about “the latest developments in the maritime border demarcation file and his meetings with the American mediator” following his visit to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

“Sa’ab confirmed that the written offer that Hochstein will send is expected to arrive in Ba’abda before the end of this week,” Aoun’s office tweeted Monday.

