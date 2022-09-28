Photo Credit: IDF

In an unusual move, the IDF used machine gun fire from a tank during Rosh Hashana, near the security fence in the Menashe region. After noticing suspicious activity along the security fence close to the village of Tura, soldiers began scanning the area, and in the end opened fire with a tank machine gun, according to a report in 0404.

The IDF informed 0404 that the unusual decision to use the tank and a machine gun wasn’t due to a special security situation, but rather simply because the tank was the closest force to the location of the security event and the thermal gear it had onboard.