Photo Credit: Air Force Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest

The US military reported late Tuesday night that its forces carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria, against “infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.”

US Central Command Communication Director Colonel Joe Buccino issued a statement saying President Joe Biden approved the strikes in Deir el-Zour, which were intended to defend against attacks by Iran-backed groups against US personnel.

Advertisement



On August 15, a drone operated by Iran-backed militias struck a compound run by American troops and US-backed Syrian opposition fighters.

“Today’s strikes were necessary to protect and defend US personnel,” Buccino stated, adding, “The United States took proportionate, deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize the risk of casualties,”

Deir el-Zur province borders Iraq and contains several oil fields.

The strikes came even as the United States is working on a draft agreement proposed by the European Union that would bring back the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, a declared goal of President Biden.