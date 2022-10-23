Following an IAF attack on military sites around the Syrian capital of Damascus Friday night (Israel Allegedly Strikes Iranian Positions Near Damascus), the Hezbollah-affiliate Al Mayadeen satellite television channel reported that an unidentified drone targeted with a barrage of missiles the US base in the Al-Omar Field in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zur region.
The channel cited several sources that reported that “Several blasts were heard in the US occupation base in the Al-Omar Field in the eastern Deir Ezzor countryside as drones buzzed overhead. The US forces in the Field retaliated by shelling agricultural areas on the outskirts of Al-Mayadin.”