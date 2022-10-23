Photo Credit: Army photo by Spc. Anthony Zendejas IV

Following an IAF attack on military sites around the Syrian capital of Damascus Friday night (Israel Allegedly Strikes Iranian Positions Near Damascus), the Hezbollah-affiliate Al Mayadeen satellite television channel reported that an unidentified drone targeted with a barrage of missiles the US base in the Al-Omar Field in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zur region.

The channel cited several sources that reported that “Several blasts were heard in the US occupation base in the Al-Omar Field in the eastern Deir Ezzor countryside as drones buzzed overhead. The US forces in the Field retaliated by shelling agricultural areas on the outskirts of Al-Mayadin.”