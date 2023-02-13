Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90
Israeli border guard officers in the Muslim quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem.

A 20-year-old Israeli man was stabbed by an Arab terrorist Monday afternoon in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The terrorist stabbed the victim with a knife near the Chain Gate, and then fled.

The wounded Israeli managed to make his way to the Western Wall tunnel, where he was treated by medics from the Magen David Adom emergency medical response service before taking him to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center for further treatment.

“The victim went to a tunnel near the Western Wall with a stab wound; he was conscious,” said MDA emergency medical technicians (EMTs) Yehuda Zand and Baruch Weissman.

“We provided first aid, stopped the bleeding, bandaged him and . . . took him to the hospital for further treatment,” they said, adding that the victim was in good condition.

According to Israel Police, the stabber – who was captured soon after the attack – was a 14-year-old boy. He was arrested while trying to hide in the Temple Mount compound.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

