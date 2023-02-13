Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90

A 20-year-old Israeli man was stabbed by an Arab terrorist Monday afternoon in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The terrorist stabbed the victim with a knife near the Chain Gate, and then fled.

The wounded Israeli managed to make his way to the Western Wall tunnel, where he was treated by medics from the Magen David Adom emergency medical response service before taking him to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center for further treatment.

“The victim went to a tunnel near the Western Wall with a stab wound; he was conscious,” said MDA emergency medical technicians (EMTs) Yehuda Zand and Baruch Weissman.

“We provided first aid, stopped the bleeding, bandaged him and . . . took him to the hospital for further treatment,” they said, adding that the victim was in good condition.

According to Israel Police, the stabber – who was captured soon after the attack – was a 14-year-old boy. He was arrested while trying to hide in the Temple Mount compound.